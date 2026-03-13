Disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz have triggered a sharp rise in ocean freight diversions, with average daily rerouting activity increasing by more than 360%, according to the latest Supply Chain Insights report by project44.

The report shows that average daily ocean freight diversions have risen from 218 to 1,010 per day as shipping lines adjust vessel routes in response to the disruption affecting one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints.

March 5 recorded the highest single-day spike, with 2,363 diversions logged within a 24-hour period—the highest level of rerouting activity recorded in the Hormuz corridor.





As vessel traffic patterns shift, operational pressure is building across Gulf ports and downstream trade lanes. According to the report, all major ocean carriers are modifying schedules, with Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) accounting for about 59% of tracked diversions.

Outbound rerouting activity is concentrated at major Gulf gateways, including Jebel Ali Port, Port of Abu Dhabi, and Hamad Port, which are experiencing the highest volumes of diverted cargo.

Other ports are also receiving redirected vessel traffic as shipping lines adjust routes. Port of Khor Fakkan is capturing around 15% of total diversions, while additional volumes are moving through Port of Sohar, Port of Hambantota, Mundra Port and Mumbai Port.

The rerouting is also contributing to growing congestion across Indian trade lanes. According to project44’s analysis, arrival delays at Mundra could reach as much as 49 days, while departure delays at Jawaharlal Nehru Port have increased by 118%.

The report noted that, unlike previous maritime disruptions, there is no long-haul alternative route for cargo moving through the Gulf corridor. As a result, several ports are effectively cut off from direct ocean access, forcing carriers to rely on surrounding hubs to move cargo.

With diverted vessel volumes accumulating across regional gateways, shipping schedules are expected to remain unstable, potentially leading to extended transit times across the Middle East and South Asia trade routes.

The data also show that continued regional uncertainty and changing war-risk insurance conditions are adding further complexity to shipping operations, with no clear timeline yet for when normal transit patterns may resume.

This article was originally published on Indian Transport & Logistics News (ITLN).