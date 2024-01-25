Iranian-backed Houthi terrorists fired three anti-ship ballistic missiles from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen toward the U.S.-flagged, owned, and operated container ship Maersk Detroit, transiting the Gulf of Aden on January 24 at approximately 2.30 p.m (Sanaa time).

"One missile impacted in the sea. The two other missiles were successfully engaged and shot down by the USS Gravely (DDG 107). There were no reported injuries or damage to the ship," says the latest update from the U.S. Central Command on X.

Maersk, in a statement, confirmed that "two US-flagged vessels, Maersk Detroit and Maersk Chesapeake, were part of a scheduled U.S. Navy accompaniment for a northbound transit of the Bab el-Mandeb today (January 24, 2024). While enroute, both ships reported seeing explosions close by and the U.S. Navy accompaniment also intercepted multiple projectiles. The crew, ship, and cargo are safe and unharmed. The U.S. Navy has turned both ships around and is escorting them back to the Gulf of Aden."

The vessels are operated by Maersk Line (MLL), a U.S. subsidiary. "These vessels are enrolled in the Maritime Security Program and Voluntary Intermodal Sealift (VISA) with the U.S. Government. The safety of our crews is of utmost importance. Following the escalation of risk, MLL is suspending transits in the region until further notice."

Earlier in the day (January 24) at 2.30 am (Sanaa time), U.S. Central Command forces conducted strikes against two Houthi anti-ship missiles that were aimed into the Southern Red Sea and were prepared to launch.

"U.S. forces identified the missiles in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen and determined that they presented an imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region. U.S. forces subsequently struck and destroyed the missiles in self-defence. This action will protect freedom of navigation and make international waters safer and more secure for U.S. Navy vessels and merchant vessels.," says a post on X.

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations reported three explosions 1-5 nm from a merchant vessel in the Bab El Mandeb 33 NM East of Assab, Eritrea. "Master reports no damage to the vessel and crew are reported safe at present. Authorities are investigating."

Vessel movements for the large CMA CGM vessels indicate no change to their policy of still using the transit, write Lars Jensen in his latest LinkedIn update. "This also means that customers with other carriers who are sharing space with CMA CGM will see their cargo go through the region, and hence need to double-check their insurance coverage."



