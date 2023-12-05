MSC recently shipped 30 transformers to Julius Nyerere Hydro Electric Power Plant project in Tanzania from Mundra Port, India.

"The ongoing project, nestled along the Rufiji River in Stiegler’s Gorge, Morogoro Region, southwest of Dar es Salaam is intended to address two key things - generate a robust electricity of 2,115 MW as well as water capacity for 17 million families. Additionally, the dam is controlling water flow to protect the environment from the risks of floods and swamps," says a release from MSC.

"At MSC, we are confident that our involvement in Tanzania's energy sector will catalyse future breakthroughs," says Noel Quiambao, Managing Director, MSC Tanzania. "Our recent shipment to Dar es Salaam exemplifies our steadfast commitment to fuelling growth and success throughout the continent."

MSC has successfully transported multiple loads of transformers, collectively weighing 750 tonnes to Dar es Salaam, the release added. "These transformers, rated at 175MV and 220/132/11KV – 3PH, play a pivotal role in Tanzania's ambitious mission to develop five hydro power plant projects. Aligned with the government's vision to electrify millions, these initiatives also seek to fortify industrialisation and promote the adoption of renewable energy — a truly inspiring narrative in the making. Once the project is finalised, these transformers will elevate the transmission voltage from 14 kV to a substantial 400 kV, marking a significant leap in capacity to 2,100 MW, with an annual production of 5.9 GWh."

Paskal Madede, Sales Manager, MSC Tanzania adds: "This shipment exemplifies the vast potential within Tanzania's energy sector and its pivotal contribution to the nation's economic advancement. With our specialised shipping services, we are dedicated to fostering the growth and prosperity of Tanzania's energy industry."

Anna Chambiri, Import Manager, MSC Tanzania says: "Only logistics experts of MSC's calibre possess the acumen to fully grasp the indispensable safety protocols, specialised container solutions, and cutting-edge transportation technologies indispensable for safeguarding these crucial components."

Quiambao concludes: "As MSC actively supports Tanzania's transition to green energy and industrialisation, we reiterate the significance of this story in highlighting the collaborative efforts aimed at addressing the challenges of sustainable industrialisation in Africa."