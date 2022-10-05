By over-ordering in the boom years, carriers have set themselves an enormous challenge to shuffle and make capacity magically disappear, says Drewry in its latest Container Forecast report. "If they succeed next year, they will need to rinse and repeat for 2024." The carrier industry is now entering a period of managed decline, and capacity management will be the key to deciding how much of the super-cycle gains the carriers hold on to, says Drewry. "Carriers didn't really have to do too much to fall into the profit bonanza of the past two years. The upsurge in demand, combined with chronic supply chain congestion, guaranteed their windfalls - since 2Q20 the industry-wide EBIT profit is running at over $400 billion through 2Q22." Now that the market is in a tailspin with high-inflation sapping consumers' spending power and spot rates in a seven-month funk, liner bosses are going to have to work much harder to keep the profits flowing, says the report. Drewry asks the question: "Do carriers have the tools to mitigate the upcoming supply and demand shocks?" Carriers face an enormous challenge taming the one thing they have control over – supply. "The problem is there is a lot of it, and they are being attacked on multiple fronts. Firstly, there is the latent capacity that has been "lost" due to supply chain/port congestion that is returning to the market as the bottlenecks ease, a process that might well be expedited by an ailing demand curve. As congestion fades, capacity will increase inversely, and for 2023 we see bottlenecks on their own only stripping around 7 percent of effective capacity from the market."













"Blank voyages/sailings are a kind of a precision tool that carriers can use whenever they fear a short-term imbalance," says Simon Heaney, Senior Manager, Container Research, Drewry. "You can't really predict these to any degree of accuracy beyond a couple of months but generally speaking we expect them to be used liberally for the foreseeable future. Any whiff they are being used to inflate rates and stimy trade will rile beneficial cargo owners (BCOs) into more lobbying but there isn't really much else cargo owners can do."

