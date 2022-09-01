The recent trend of falling spot rates has left many shippers and the wider container shipping industry pondering how much it has fallen from last year until this summer, says Xeneta in its latest update.

"Despite the fall in spot rate over the summer, they are still much higher than a year ago on some major trades. Out of Xeneta's top 13 container trades, we selected only nine to conduct this analysis as the remaining four trades had less than 10 percent YoY growth. For example, no change in spot rate difference occurred for the U.S. West Coast to Far East route, which remained at $1,250/FEU."