The U.S. Department of Energy will award up to $1.2 billion in grant funding to a public-private partnership formed to lead California’s bid to create a hydrogen hub.

“Today is a special day for California and for Los Angeles," says Karen Bass, Mayor, Los Angeles. “The money we are receiving will help seed a robust green hydrogen market to assist in the pursuit of zero-emissions operations. We know that we must protect and improve the health of communities directly impacted by port-related emissions and work towards a greener future while also ensuring that we create good paying jobs. This is a team effort and together, we are locking arms with the state and federal governments in order to create a greener and safer Los Angeles for all."

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach, the nation’s largest seaport complex, are project partners and will receive a portion of the state’s grant funds to advance the use of hydrogen fuel in goods movement, says an official release. "These funds, which will be equally matched by the ports and their tenants, will involve deploying hydrogen fuel cell cargo-handling equipment and mobile hydrogen-fueling trucks or stations in the ports’ terminals. Subsequent phases will add additional cargo-handling equipment and support the statewide deployment of 5,000 hydrogen fuel cell heavy-duty trucks."

The Alliance for Renewable Clean Hydrogen Energy Systems (ARCHES) administered California’s grant application for a green hydrogen hub under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Regional Clean Hydrogen Hubs (H2Hubs) programme, the release added. "Funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the H2Hubs programme will be one of the largest investments in the history of the Department of Energy."