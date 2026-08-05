Ignazio Messina has launched the Red Sea Express Line, expanding its Indian Ocean–Red Sea network with additional sailings alongside its existing Jolly Line service.

The new service has been introduced in response to growing demand on the trade corridor. The company has deployed an additional vessel to improve connectivity, increase capacity and offer greater schedule flexibility.

The service will be operated by the m/v Berham Box, which has been dedicated to the Red Sea Express Line. The company said the deployment reflects its continued investment in one of its most strategic trade lanes.

The Red Sea Express Line will operate on a rotation of Nhava Sheva, Sohar, Jeddah and back to Nhava Sheva, with a sailing every 20 days.

The inaugural sailing is scheduled to depart from Nhava Sheva on 27 August.

The company said the launch of the Red Sea Express Line marks another milestone in its efforts to invest in strategic markets, strengthen its service network and provide reliable, efficient and customer-focused shipping solutions.