International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Kitack Lim highlighted the significant progress on the implementation of Black Sea Grain Initiative and the critical role of seafarers in delivering global trade during visits to Odesa, Ukraine and Constanta, Romania. In Odesa earlier this week(29 August), Secretary-General Lim was able to see first-hand the implementation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative and hear how ship safety and port management is being implemented. "Secretary-General Lim boarded the MV Helga, one of the ships inspected under the Black Sea Grain Initiative and approved to journey to Odesa to pick up grains from Ukraine for export," says a statement from IMO.

IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim (Left) was hosted by Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Infrastructure, Government of Ukraine

Secretary-General Lim was hosted by Oleksandr Kubrakov, Minister of Infrastructure, Government of Ukraine and they had a fruitful discussion during the visit, the statement added.

