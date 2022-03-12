The creation of a blue safe maritime corridor to allow the safe evacuation of seafarers and ships from the high-risk and affected areas in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov was among the other decisions taken at an extraordinary session of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) held on March 10 & 11.

Some key decisions announced include:

* Ukraine has, on multiple occasions, expressed grave concerns about the Russian Federation's unlawful unilateral actions in Crimea, and their consequences for the safety and security of navigation in the northern part of the Black Sea, the Sea of Azov and the Kerch Strait;

* Strongly condemned the Russian Federation's violation of the territorial integrity and the sovereignty of a United Nations Member State, extending to its territorial waters, which was inconsistent with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations and the purposes of IMO as set forth in Article 1 of the Convention, and represents a grave danger to life and serious risk to safety of navigation and the marine environment;