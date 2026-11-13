The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has urged its Member States to take stronger action to enforce maritime safety and security regulations in and around the Strait of Hormuz following continued attacks on commercial vessels.

The IMO has verified more than 130 attacks on internationally trading commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz since 28 February 2026. At least 25 seafarers have lost their lives, while others remain missing or injured.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez said the organisation's technical and operational regulations are designed to protect seafarers, ships and the marine environment and must be respected and enforced effectively.

He raised concerns about ships passing through the Strait without complying with basic requirements under international treaties, including the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS).

Dominguez also expressed concern about reports of substandard vessels, ships concealing their IMO numbers, vessels operating with fraudulent registration or false flags, and other unsafe practices.

He called on flag States, port States and relevant coastal States to fulfil their responsibilities under IMO conventions and take action against violations within their respective jurisdictions and in accordance with international law.

The Secretary-General also urged shipowners and operators to avoid commercial activities in the Strait that expose seafarers to unacceptable risks.

He said governments must address the root causes of the conflict, which has also increased the cost of living for millions of people worldwide.

Following recent decisions by the IMO Council, Dominguez urged Member States to pursue political solutions to restore a single, safe and internationally recognised framework for navigation through the Strait of Hormuz while protecting the rights and freedoms of navigation.