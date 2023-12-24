An Indian-flagged crude oil tanker M/V SAIBABA was hit by a one-way attack drone in the Red Sea on December 23 but there were no injuries.

"The USS LABOON (DDG 58) was patrolling in the Southern Red Sea as part of Operation Prosperity Guardian (OPG) and shot down four unmanned aerial drones originating from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen that were inbound to the USS LABOON. There were no injuries or damage in this incident," the U.S. Central Command said in a post on X.

"At approximately 8 p.m. (Sanaa time), U.S. Naval Forces Central Command received reports from two ships in the Southern Red Sea that they were under attack. The M/V BLAAMANEN, a Norwegian-flagged, owned, and operated chemical/oil tanker, reported a near miss of a Houthi one-way attack drone with no injuries or damage reported."



The USS LABOON (responded to the distress calls from these attacks. These attacks represent the 14th and 15th attacks on commercial shipping by Houthi militants since October 17, the update added.

The Red Sea attack follows an earlier attack on MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea, which was sailing to Mangalore from Saudi Arabia.

"Indian Coast Guard ship ICGS Vikram escorting merchant vessel MV Chem Pluto in the Arabian Sea towards Mumbai in the morning today,” ANI quoted Indian Coast Guard officials in its update on X. “The merchant ship hit by a drone yesterday had requested to be escorted by the ICGS Vikram. ICG Dorniers are also airborne to keep an eye on the merchant vessels and carry out surveillance in the area.”