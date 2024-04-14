Israel-linked container ship MSC Aries has been seized by Iranian forces near the Strait of Hormuz, according to a report by ANI.

"We have learnt that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," the report said, quoting sources.

MSC Aries was on its way to Nhava Sheva from Khalifa, UAE with an estimated arrival time of April 15, 2300 hrs, according to the update on VesselFinder.

Photo Credit: VesselFinder

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency reported that a Guards helicopter had boarded and taken into Iranian waters, BBC reported.

"MSC, which operates the Aries, confirmed Iran had seized the ship and said it was working with the relevant authorities for its safe return and the wellbeing of its 25 crew."

MSC leases the Aries from Grotal Shipping, an affiliate of Zodiac Maritime, Zodiac said in a statement, adding that MSC is responsible for all the vessel's activities. Zodiac is partly owned by Israeli businessman Eyal Ofer, BBC reported.

Official sources said India has called on Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the welfare and early release of the 17 Indian crew members of MSC Aries, Varthabharati reported.

"We are aware that a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' has been taken control by Iran. We have learnt that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," an Indian government source said. "We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," it said.



White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson said the crew includes Indian, Filipino, Pakistani, Russian and Estonian nationals.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, in a post on X, called upon the European Union "to immediately declare the Iranian Revolutionary Guards corps as a terrorist organisation and to sanction Iran."