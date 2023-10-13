The Israel-Palestine war has seen leading international companies issue cautionary advisories and adapt their operations in the region, according to the latest update from Container xChange.

Maersk is keeping a close eye on the ongoing situation in Israel "to ensure the safety of its personnel and minimise any potential disruption to customer supply chains."

Israel’s major ports continue to function normally, "including out of our key terminals in Ashdod and Haifa. Likewise, inland services – both road and rail – are fully operational in and around the country."

MSC is monitoring and assessing the developing situation in Israel to ensure the safety of its personnel and minimise disruption to customer supply chains.

"At this time, Israel’s major ports continue to function, including key terminals in Ashdod and Haifa, however there is currently congestion at Ashdod due to increased security checks and labour shortages, leading to increased waiting times. Inland services – both road and rail – are fully operational in and around the country. "

Specific impact on individual ports tells a compelling story, according to Container xChange:

Port of Ashdod: The port, a mere 50 kilometres from the Gaza border, operates in an "emergency mode" only, subject to potential missile attacks. Furthermore, restrictions on vessels carrying hazardous materials (HAZMAT) remain in effect.

Port of Haifa: The port of Haifa, encompassing the Haifa Bay port and Israel shipyard, continues with business as usual, undeterred by the conflict.

Port of Ashkelon: Located 15 kilometres from the Gaza border, the Port of Ashkelon is severely impacted, rendering it incapable of normal operations due to missile threats. Vessels can only discharge cargo while moored at sea buoys, highlighting the risk and necessity for adaptive measures.

Port of Hadera: The port of Hadera, in comparison, carries on without disruption, maintaining its regular functions.

Port of Eilat: The port of Eilat similarly remains operational, showcasing the industry’s commitment to ensuring the flow of maritime trade.

“We are closely monitoring the action on ground which is concentrated in South Israel whereas Haifa port is situated in the North,” according to a spokesperson of Adani Ports and SEZ, which owns 70 percent stake in Haifa Port. “We have taken measures to ensure the safety of our employees and all of them are safe. We remain fully alert and prepared with a business continuity plan that will enable us to respond effectively to any eventuality.”

The overall contribution of Haifa in APSEZ’s numbers is relatively small (three percent) of the total cargo volume, the spokesperson added. “For the current financial year (Apr 23-Mar 24), we have guided for Haifa cargo volumes range of 10-12 million tonnes and APSEZ’s total cargo volume guidance of 370-390 million tonnes. In the initial six months (Apr-Sep 23), APSEZ’s total cargo volume was ~203 million tonnes of which Haifa’s share is six million tonnes. We stay confident of APSEZs business performance.”

Israel trade story

The United States is a critical trade partner for Israel with a strong focus on exports. Israel exported goods worth $18.67 billion to the U.S. in 2022 including high-tech products and defence-related items.