Despite the Israel-Palestine war entering its second week, ocean operations in Israel remain close to normal though ports are no longer accepting dangerous cargo.

“Container rates from China to Israel’s Ashdod port are down about 10 percent since last week but in line with rates for the region overall," says the latest update from Freightos. "In a sign of the times, Israeli carrier ZIM warned of the possibility of short-notice service interruptions and announced an $80-$120 war risk premium on containers to and from Israeli ports.”

Maersk, in its latest update, said it is continuing to monitor the ongoing situation in Israel and doing all in its power to ensure the safety of its employees and the fluidity of its customers’ supply chains.

"Maersk transport – ocean, rail, road and limited air – services remain operational at this time and bookings to and from Israel continue to be accepted and facilitated.

"For dangerous goods, however, the Port of Haifa and the Port of Ashdod have both issued restrictions on specific items. If you have dangerous goods already on the water, we are reviewing options to discharge at alternative locations and will reach out to you directly if you are affected. We are also restricting loading for dangerous goods bookings that aren’t yet gated in to avoid potential future congestion. For new bookings, acceptance has been adjusted as per the current dangerous goods restrictions at both terminals."

Maersk announced relief for customers with cargo in Israel or bound for Israel:

*Free Change of Destination (COD) service fee – subject to re-stowage and shifting costs, plus any ocean freight price difference to the new destination; and

*Detention and Demurrage (D&D) clock stop for all locations in Israel between October 8, 2023 and November 8, 2023."

Ocean Network Express (ONE) is closely monitoring the evolving situation and will continue to provide updates on any further developments. "The ongoing safety and wellbeing of ONE’s employees and associates in the region remains our priority.

"Following the events of last weekend and the ongoing situation in Israel, we can confirm that our appointed agents in Israel continue to be operational. Our Crown Shipping offices in Haifa and Ashdod are operating within the limitations of the current security restrictions with all employees safe and accounted for."