While schedule reliability continued to increase for much of 2022, in January 2023, there has been a M/M decline of -3.8 percentage points to 52.6 percent, according to the latest update from Sea-Intelligence.

"Despite this decrease, schedule reliability in January 2023 was considerably higher than in the previous two years with the Y/Y increase at 22.2 percentage points. The average delay for late vessel arrivals, on the other hand, continued to improve, as it has for much for 2022, with the latest figure at 5.26 days, a M/M drop of -0.24 days."

The report covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers.

Maersk the best

Maersk was the most reliable carrier in January 2023 with 58.3 percent, followed by MSC with 57.7 percent.

There were three more carriers with schedule reliability of over 50 percent among the top-14 carriers.

ZIM was the least reliable carrier in January 2023 with schedule reliability of only 41 percent.