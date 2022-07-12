Kale Logistics Solutions (Kale) has become the first IT company in India to join the International Association of Ports & Harbors (IAPH) to accelerate the digital transformation of the maritime industry.

"Kale will add its technology expertise to the voices of 280 ports and port-related businesses counted among the membership of the Tokyo-headquartered trade association, which represents the interests of port authorities and operators at regulatory level," according to a statement from Kale.

High on the agenda for Kale, IAPH members and the global maritime industry is the standardisation and harmonisation of electronic ship-to-shore communication.

In May this year, the International Maritime Organization's (IMO) Facilitation Committee announced amendments to the Facilitation (FAL) Convention that will make the single window for data exchange mandatory in ports around the world from January 2024, marking a significant step in the acceleration of digitalisation in shipping, the statement added.