Kale Logistics and its partner Dagang Net Technologies (Dagang Net) have been awarded the Malaysia Maritime Single Window (MMSW) contract by Port Klang Authority and its nine subsidiary ports in Malaysia.

Kale and Dagang Net will jointly develop and implement the MMSW platform, connecting Malaysia's ports to create the largest network of tech-enabled ports in a single country, says a release from Kale. Malaysia is at the forefront of global efforts to implement the Maritime Single Window (MSW) ahead of the mandatory deadline by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) of January 1, 2024.

“Kale is helping Malaysia to set new standards of innovation in the Asia Pacific region and establish benchmarks for other countries to follow with the implementation of MMSW,” says Vineet Malhotra, Co-Founder and Director, Kale. “By interconnecting nine ports, set to support 40,000 vessel calls annually alongside Port Klang, the country is poised to optimise its maritime industry and enhance port efficiency to unprecedented levels."

MMSW is a national digital platform that streamlines trade and shipping services by creating a central database to facilitate end-to-end information flow, simplifying maritime regulatory and port service transactions through a single sign-on and submission.

Kale’s ready-to-use MSW platform is compliant with IMO standards and enables information and documentation to be transferred electronically between maritime and port stakeholders, the release added.

“Dagang Net’s strategic partnership with Kale strengthens its capability to grow trade facilitation eServices for the maritime sector with the integration of MMSW, which involves interconnecting nine ports to unite community trade within Port Klang Authority’s network with various other government agencies,” says Tan Sri Syed Zainal Abidin Syed Mohamed Tahir, Executive Chairman, DNeX. “We will use our expertise in handling seamless electronic transactions and leverage our National Single Window for Trade Facilitation to optimise Malaysia’s maritime industry while enhancing its port efficiency and productivity. This will significantly improve the competitiveness of Malaysia’s transport and logistics sectors as well as the overall operational efficiency, connectivity, and productivity of the country’s supply chain.”

Kale and Dagang Net are part of the Pan Asia e-Commerce Alliance (PAA), a 16-member regional e-commerce alliance that aims to promote and provide efficient global trade and logistics, the release added.