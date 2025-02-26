Kale Logistics Solutions's Malaysia Maritime Single Window (MMSW) was officially launched by Anthony Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Transport, Malaysia on February 17, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The implementation of Kale’s MMSW at Port Klang has meant an immediate reduction of vessel processing from up to five days down to within hours due to the real-time data and transparency of service level agreements (SLAs), says an official release from Kale.

"The ship clearance system has been a game-changer for us. Transitioning from a manual, time-consuming process to a seamless digital platform has significantly improved efficiency and reduced clearance times – we are proud to be among the first to implement it successfully," says Captain Subramaniam, General Manager, Port Klang.

The MMSW digitally enhanced operations at Malaysia’s largest port situated on the world’s second busiest shipping lane, the Malacca Strait, to which 11,000 vessels call each year. Further phases of the MMSW project are set to see more ports join the system, the release added.

"I am proud to see how the Kale system has helped Malaysian trade, as Malaysian ports reported over 30 million TEUs last year, a 10 percent increase in 2023,” says Vineet Malhotra, Co-Founder and Director, Kale Logistics Solutions. "The improvement already seen in Port Klang’s operation speaks volumes to the capabilities of this level of collaboration, especially as Port Klang targets 15 million TEUs in 2025."

Following the implementation at Port Klang, the system was initiated across other federal ports in Malaysia, creating a digital framework to make port cargo operations vastly more efficient, the release added.