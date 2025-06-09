The Maritime and Port Authority of Brunei Darussalam (MPABD) has officially launched its national Maritime Single Window (MSW).

The digital platform, developed and implemented by Kale Logistics Solutions in collaboration with its strategic partner, Primatel Communication Sdn Bhd, has gone live in Brunei Darussalam, according to an official release from Kale Logistics Solutions.

Yang Mulia Captain (Ret.) Zil Husam bin Haji Abdul Rahman, Chief Executive of MPABD, described the launch of the MSW as a key milestone in the Sultanate’s ongoing digital transformation agenda.

“We are taking a major step forward in transforming the way ship clearance processes are conducted in Brunei Darussalam. The implementation of the Maritime Single Window, as mandated by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) under the FAL Convention, allows for the electronic submission, processing, and approval of port clearance information all through a single online platform,” he said.

Building on the success of Phase 1, Phase 2 of MPABD’s digital transformation initiative will aim to fully digitalise and centralise all its services. Key areas of focus will include vessel registration, licensing, maritime training, financial systems, and online payments.

“The launch of Brunei’s Maritime Single Window is a major step in Brunei’s maritime digital transformation. The system has been designed not only to ensure smoother port operations across Brunei but also to assist in enabling global competitiveness and increasing trade opportunities for the country,” said Vineet Malhotra, Director and Co-Founder, Kale Logistics Solutions.

Brunei Darussalam has experienced a steady rise in both inbound and outbound ship traffic at its ports, reaching the highest levels on record in 2024. The MSW system is designed to simplify and speed up the submission and approval of port clearance documents, the release added.

Kale has developed the MSW to advance the digitalisation of Brunei’s port systems, enabling the electronic submission and processing of maritime trade data. This facilitates faster decision-making for cargo release and port clearances.

The implementation of the MSW aligns with Brunei’s national transformation agenda, building on the country’s pre-existing digital infrastructure to serve as a central digital platform for shipping lines, port authorities, customs, and logistics stakeholders.