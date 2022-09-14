Kaleris, a leading provider of supply chain technology solutions, announced the the merger of Navis, a leading provider of port, terminal and vessel technology solutions, into its existing portfolio of supply chain execution solutions.

"With more than 490 implementations in 80 countries, Navis joins Kaleris as its premier brand for optimising container and general cargo terminals worldwide," says a statement from Kaleris.

Kaleris also announced the launch of its Execution & Visibility Platform, a cloud-based logistics solution to empower organisations to control and optimise the movement of goods across the supply chain by connecting operational insights and workflows across major nodes in the supply chain and modes of transportation.

"By creating a global platform, we can help our customers improve execution across the entire lifecycle of a shipment," says Kirk Knauff, CEO, Kaleris. "Navis adds a vital mode to our customer ecosystem and uniquely positions our platform to unlock new value for shippers, carriers, terminals and asset owners through significant efficiency and productivity gains. They can pass this productivity through to their customers, delivering better outcomes for everyone through a connected, visible, sustainable supply chain."

By consolidating supply chain execution software across nodes and modes, the Kaleris platform leverages operational data directly from yard management, transportation management, maintenance and repair, port and terminal, and vessel operations to eliminate data gaps and dark spots within pivotal execution points, the release said. "The platform then connects that operating data to workflows within the execution ecosystem, resulting in high-value outcomes for shippers, carriers, terminals and asset owners."

Connecting execution and visibility solutions is the key to a resilient supply chain, says Knauff. "Knowing the real-time status of shipments as they move through each node in the supply chain has a powerful downstream effect, and this insight optimises all of the operations and modes that follow."