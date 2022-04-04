A.P. Moller -Maersk today announced that Keith Svendsen, currently COO, will be appointed CEO of APM Terminals. Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, Executive Board Member, will be appointed as new Chair for APM Terminals, an official statement said.

"The change follows the decision of Morten Engelstoft, Executive Board Member and current CEO of APM Terminals, to retire after 36 successful years with A.P. Moller-Maersk. The change in leadership will take effect from July 1, 2022."

"I am confident that Henriette and Keith are the right team to leverage the momentum and lead APM Terminals on the next leg of the journey where our continued focus is on delivering on our automation strategy and on step-changing productivity in Gateway Terminals," says Søren Skou, CEO, Maersk. "I would like to thank Morten for his extraordinary achievements, dedication and leadership during all these years. He has played an instrumental role in the overall transformation of Maersk, the strengthening of the collaboration between Ocean and Terminals, and not least ensuring the very successful turnaround of our Terminals business leading up to the record-breaking results in 2021. I have truly appreciated having Morten in our Executive Board and I have enjoyed our partnership and close collaboration".

Robert M. Uggla, Chair of the Board, Maersk, added: "I sincerely thank Morten for his contributions in many different roles during his 36 years with our group. Morten has been one of our most appreciated leaders with a strong sense for our company values and the safety of our employees. I have been fortunate to work closely with Morten during my own career and have benefited tremendously from his advice and insights. On behalf of the Board, I look forward to working with Henriette and Keith to continue APM Terminals' promising development."