A.P. Moller -Maersk today announced that Keith Svendsen, currently COO, will be appointed CEO of APM Terminals. Henriette Hallberg Thygesen, Executive Board Member, will be appointed as new Chair for APM Terminals, an official statement said.
"The change follows the decision of Morten Engelstoft, Executive Board Member and current CEO of APM Terminals, to retire after 36 successful years with A.P. Moller-Maersk. The change in leadership will take effect from July 1, 2022."
"I am confident that Henriette and Keith are the right team to leverage the momentum and lead APM Terminals on the next leg of the journey where our continued focus is on delivering on our automation strategy and on step-changing productivity in Gateway Terminals," says Søren Skou, CEO, Maersk. "I would like to thank Morten for his extraordinary achievements, dedication and leadership during all these years. He has played an instrumental role in the overall transformation of Maersk, the strengthening of the collaboration between Ocean and Terminals, and not least ensuring the very successful turnaround of our Terminals business leading up to the record-breaking results in 2021. I have truly appreciated having Morten in our Executive Board and I have enjoyed our partnership and close collaboration".
Robert M. Uggla, Chair of the Board, Maersk, added: "I sincerely thank Morten for his contributions in many different roles during his 36 years with our group. Morten has been one of our most appreciated leaders with a strong sense for our company values and the safety of our employees. I have been fortunate to work closely with Morten during my own career and have benefited tremendously from his advice and insights. On behalf of the Board, I look forward to working with Henriette and Keith to continue APM Terminals' promising development."
Engelstoft became CEO of APM Terminals in 2016, coming from a position as CEO for APM Shipping Services and earlier COO in Maersk Line, and he was appointed member of the Executive Board in 2017.
"As I look forward to beginning a new chapter in my life, seeking a new balance and spending more time with my family, I am immensely proud to have been part of shaping Maersk during the past decades," says Morten Engelstoft. "We have built a strong foundation for APM Terminals, and the business is today well positioned in the industry and for the next chapter of our strategy. That is why timing is good for this change and in Keith we have a strong successor ready."
Svendsen (49) has been with Maersk since 1990. Since 2017, he has been the COO, APM Terminals. Before that he held several senior positions in China, UK, Turkey, Denmark and The Netherlands for Maersk Line and Maersk Logistics/Damco and APMT.