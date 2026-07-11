The Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) has launched a new Vessel Traffic Management Information System (VTMIS) at the Port of Mombasa, strengthening vessel navigation safety, security and operational oversight across Kenya's territorial waters. According to KPA, the system is designed to enhance maritime traffic control, resource management and logistics coordination as part of the authority's broader modernisation strategy focused on digital transformation and sustainable port operations.

"As Mombasa experiences growth in cargo volumes and vessel traffic, modern systems like VTMIS are essential to support safe navigation and uphold the high standards of a world-class port," said Capt. William K. Ruto, CEO, Kenya Ports Authority. The VTMIS has been deployed across three interconnected locations: the Port Vessel Traffic Services Control Tower, Ras Serani Signal Station and the Shimanzi Oil Terminal Radar Site. KPA said the system provides real-time visibility and control of vessel movements within the port and its approaches through an integrated platform combining radar surveillance, automatic vessel tracking, marine communications, meteorological monitoring, oil spill detection and digital port management.

According to the authority, these capabilities are expected to improve situational awareness, strengthen operational decision-making and enhance overall marine safety and efficiency. Alongside the technology rollout, the project also includes a strong focus on workforce development. KPA said personnel have undergone specialised training in vessel traffic services, radar operations, port management information systems, pilotage support and International Association of Marine Aids to Navigation and Lighthouse Authorities (IALA) certification programmes.

Capt. Ruto said the authority remains committed to investing in digital innovation and modern infrastructure. KPA added that the operationalisation of the VTMIS supports its ambition to deliver efficient, secure and competitive port services while reinforcing the Port of Mombasa's position as a strategic maritime gateway for Kenya and the wider East African region.