Kenya has reaffirmed its commitment to deepening economic cooperation across the Horn of Africa, positioning stronger regional trade as a key driver of peace, stability and shared prosperity.

Cabinet Secretary for Investments, Trade and Industry Lee Kinyanjui, together with Principal Secretary for Trade Regina Ombam, met with a technical delegation from the Horn of Africa Initiative to review progress on efforts to strengthen regional trade and investment.

During the meeting, Kinyanjui highlighted the need for continued investment in transport infrastructure, trade facilitation and efficient logistics corridors to unlock the full potential of intra-regional commerce.

He said the Lamu Port and the Lamu Port-South Sudan-Ethiopia Transport (LAPSSET) Corridor are playing a transformative role in improving connectivity between Kenya, Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa, creating new opportunities for trade and economic growth across the region.

The discussions focused on expanding economic cooperation with Ethiopia, Somalia, Sudan, Djibouti and Eritrea through stronger trade partnerships and improved cross-border connectivity.

The Horn of Africa Initiative delegation was led by Friederike Hemker.