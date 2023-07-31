Kenyan President William Ruto said that the government will make the Port of Mombasa more efficient by working along with partners and the government is keen on transforming the port to be globally competitive.



He said reforms at the port are crucial for the country’s prosperity.

“The productivity of this Port is directly linked to the state of our economy, improving efficiency will help us create jobs, boost export volumes and stimulate economic growth,” he said.

The president was speaking during the Port Reforms Working Group Consultative Forum at the Berth 22 of the Port of Mombasa on Saturday.

Later in Miritini, the President launched the Toyota Fortuner Assembly Line, a 120 million dollars vehicle Assembly plant.

Speaking at the launch, the President said the government has instituted policies and measures to create an environment for the growth of manufacturing.

“We need investments to create opportunities, uplift communities and strengthen the economy.”

He challenged players in the automotive sector to develop affordable cars for low-income earners.

At the Kenya Navy Headquarters, the President presided over the rededication of KNS Shupavu.

He pointed out that the move will improve the capacity of the Kenya Defence Forces to effectively support the maritime industry.

“This will significantly boost our Blue Economy and enhance our exploration for possibilities of trade and investment in the Oceans.”