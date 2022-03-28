Kim Spalding will take charge as CEO of GTD Solution, the Maersk business unit responsible for TradeLens, an open and neutral platform underpinned by blockchain technology to simplify global trade.

"Current CEO Mike White is retiring at the end of April after a career spanning more than three decades in shipping and logistics," an official statement said.

Spalding has been general manager and product leader for local business advertising & emerging markets for the last six years at Google where she led teams across multiple locations including California, Boston and India.

Prior to that, she held the position as COO of San Francisco-based startup Homejoy.

From 2008-2015, Spalding held several leadership roles at Starbucks, including vice president of operations and vice president of product, global coffee.

"With his planned retirement, now it's time for Mike to hand over the reins and I'm pleased to announce that Kim Spalding is joining Maersk," says Vincent Clerc, CEO, Ocean & Logistics, A.P. Moeller-Maersk. "Kim has over 20 years experience working with numerous major companies as well as start-up ventures, leading on product innovation that integrates technology and operations to drive customer value.

"After a successful ramp-up where several industry leaders have joined TradeLens, the focus now shifts towards enhancing the customer experience and monetizing the platform. Kim's track record and CV speaks for itself, and we consider her as the evident candidate to take over the baton.

"I'd like to thank Mike for his contribution to the success of Maersk and wish him good health and a long and happy retirement. I look forward to welcoming Kim to the team next month."

White built his career at Maersk and prior at P&O Nedlloyd, joining the organisation in 1990 before the company was acquired by A.P. Moller-Maersk in 2005. Before being named CEO of GTD Solutions and TradeLens, he served for eight years as President of Maersk Line's liner business in North America.