Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), in collaboration with the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and other port stakeholders, has rolled out a set of joint reforms aimed at decongesting the Port of Mombasa, reducing cargo dwell time and accelerating clearance through a technology-driven and results-oriented approach.

The reforms were unveiled during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting chaired by KRA Commissioner-General Humphrey Wattanga and KPA Managing Director Capt. William Ruto. The meeting brought together transporters, shippers, freight forwarders, ship agents and regulators operating within Kenya’s maritime and logistics ecosystem.

Speaking during the announcement, Wattanga said the measures mark a strategic shift towards a more predictable, efficient and digitally enabled port environment that supports trade facilitation and economic growth.

“The Port of Mombasa is not only a national asset but a critical regional gateway. Our objective is to eliminate bottlenecks, reduce cargo dwell time and build a predictable, efficient and digitally enabled clearance system that supports trade and economic growth,” he said.

Capt. Ruto reaffirmed KPA’s commitment to implementing the agreed reforms in close coordination with KRA and industry stakeholders, noting that port efficiency is a shared responsibility across the logistics chain.

“These reforms will unlock capacity, improve operational flow and strengthen Mombasa’s competitiveness as a regional and global port. KPA will dedicate the necessary infrastructure and resources to ensure their successful implementation,” he said.

As an immediate intervention to ease congestion, stakeholders resolved that all long-stay consignments earmarked for auction or destruction will be transferred to designated Container Freight Stations. The exercise will begin with cargo that has remained at the port for more than 21 days and will start at the G-section of the port. Authorities expect the move to quickly free up critical yard space and improve operational flow.

To further accelerate cargo clearance, KRA will expand its Pre-Arrival Processing framework, with priority given to bulk cargo, low-risk shipments and consignments belonging to Authorised Economic Operators. The enhanced system will allow cargo to be processed before arrival, significantly reducing clearance times, improving predictability and minimising delays.

The reforms also address persistent shortages of Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) seals. KRA plans to introduce a multi-vendor model through an open expression of interest process. The approach is expected to strengthen system resilience, ensure uninterrupted cargo tracking and eliminate disruptions caused by seal shortages.

In addition, KRA and KPA will engage the Kenya Railways Corporation to deploy additional wagons on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR). This will accelerate the evacuation of cargo to the Embakasi and Naivasha Inland Container Depots, easing pressure on the port and key road corridors while improving cargo transfer timelines.

Stakeholders further agreed to increase the utilisation of Lamu Port for transhipment cargo to ease congestion at Kilindini and unlock the potential of Kenya’s northern maritime gateway. KPA has committed to allocating adequate infrastructure and operational resources to support transhipment activities at Lamu.

To address inefficiencies in the handling of empty containers, KPA has designated a dedicated site within the port for stacking and loading empty units. A new industry framework on empty container management will take effect from 26 January 2026 and is expected to improve coordination and turnaround times.

The reforms will be supported by deeper digital systems integration aimed at eliminating multiple documentation requirements, reducing manual processes and enhancing overall operational efficiency. KRA will also deploy additional personnel at RECTS offices and port gates to speed up cargo arming and exit processes.

Authorities said the coordinated reforms signal a strategic reset of Kenya’s port operations and are expected to significantly reduce cargo dwell time, improve clearance predictability and strengthen Kenya’s position as East Africa’s leading logistics hub.