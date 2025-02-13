Kuehne+Nagel has renewed its collaboration with Acer Europe to decarbonise sea shipments by using biofuel.

"So far, this partnership, now in its third year, has reduced emissions by 475 tonnes," says an official release from Kuehne+Nagel.

In addition to supporting Acer’s reduction efforts with its certified Book and Claim solution for maritime biofuel, Kuehne+Nagel also provides advanced data-driven insights from seaexplorer as well as order-level emissions reporting, the release added. "Acer’s SBTi targets include a commitment to reduce absolute Scope 3 emissions by 35 percent by 2030 (compared to 2020), underscoring the critical role of their transport partner to achieve that goal."

Riccardo Bernasconi, Supply Chain Director, EMEA, Acer says: "We are proud to work with Kuehne+Nagel, a reliable and trustworthy partner, in our goal to reduce carbon emissions from our logistics operations. A few years ago, we started several joint carbon-reduction initiatives, and the results are improving year over year."

Ave Crotti, Sustainability Manager, Italy and Iberia, Kuehne+Nagel adds: "Acer's inclusive approach to sustainability looks far ahead and focuses on shared responsibility. We are proud to contribute to their efforts and are looking forward to introducing new carbon-reducing initiatives this year focused on distribution processes."