Kuehne+Nagel has further expanded its online pricing and booking services for sea freight, and customers can now select from two customisable standard full container load (FCL) products on the myKN platform.

"Backed by Kuehne+Nagel's dedicated sea freight expertise and global service network of 150,000 port connections, the new FCL Spot option and the existing FCL Pledge offer cross-modal, direct self-booking at an instant, fixed price with no cancellation fees," says an official release. "In addition, FCL Pledge guarantees a lead time including money-back warranty, extended cargo liability and CO2 neutrality. FCL Spot users can choose between optional solutions to immediately avoid transport emissions, such as using biofuel. For more complex shipments, both options can be tailored to a customer's specific needs."

Otto Schacht, member of the Management Board at Kuehne + Nagel International AG, responsible for Sea Logistics, says: "Against the current challenges in the sea freight market, it is important for us to further optimise processes in order to speed up the entire supply chain of our customers. The expansion of our online quoting services, allowing for quick and reliable price comparisons and shipment bookings for more than 100 countries worldwide, is a logical consequence of this."

myKN is a platform that gives customers full control over their shipments, and is complemented by CO2 emissions data and the seaexplorer tool, which provides information on global routing options, the release added.