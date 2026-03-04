Kuehne+Nagel generated CHF 8.8 billion(US$ 11.25 billion) in Sea Logistics net turnover in 2025, with recurring EBIT of CHF 585 million(US$ 747.63 million), while container volumes reached 4.3 million TEU, confirming its global number one position.

Net turnover in Sea Logistics totalled CHF 8.8 billion (US$ 11.25 billion) in 2025, compared with CHF 9.3 billion (US$ 11.89 billion) in 2024. Gross profit rose slightly to CHF 2.09 billion (US$ 2.67 billion) from CHF 2.07 billion (US$ 2.65 billion) a year earlier.

EBIT fell to CHF 538 million (US$ 687.97 million) from CHF 851 million (US$ 1,088.22 million) in 2024. Recurring EBIT declined to CHF 585 million (US$ 748.07 million) compared with CHF 857 million (US$ 1,095.89 million) the previous year. The recurring conversion rate stood at 29 per cent.

The company said the business unit achieved its strategic objective of expanding business with small and medium-sized customers, who for the first time accounted for half of total volumes on a full-year basis. This helped stabilise yield development in the second half of 2025.

Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, said the company continued to deliver growth through the consistent execution of its strategy despite a deteriorating economic environment.

Dr. Joerg Wolle, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, said the company demonstrated its performance capabilities in challenging market conditions and highlighted the expansion of networks in North America and Asia, along with disciplined cost measures introduced in the autumn.

For 2026, the Group expects a recurring EBIT result in the range of CHF 1.2 billion(US$ 1.53 billion) to CHF 1.4 billion(US$ 1.79 billion).