Kuehne+Nagel is investing in a new Container Freight Station (CFS) in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, which will more than triple its CFS capacity in the country. The new facility is scheduled for completion in June 2027 and will provide more than 20,000 square metres of warehouse space.

The facility will support customers in managing growing trade volumes and moving goods within Cambodia and across the region. It is strategically located near key transport gateways, including Phnom Penh Autonomous Port, Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, Phnom Penh International Airport and cross-border road links to Thailand and Vietnam.

Phnom Penh Autonomous Port handled around 600,000 TEUs in 2025, while Sihanoukville Autonomous Port handled approximately 1.3 million TEUs, according to Kuehne+Nagel. The company said the new CFS will support cargo movements across Cambodia and regional logistics operations.

David Roussiere, Managing Director, Thailand, Cambodia and Myanmar, Kuehne+Nagel, said the investment will more than triple the company's CFS capacity in Cambodia and strengthen its logistics capabilities in the country.

The facility is designed for cargo consolidation and handling operations. It will have a raised-floor warehouse with loading doors and dock levellers, with a floor loading capacity of five tonnes per square metre. The facility is also expected to be certified to ISO 9001, ISO 45001 and ISO 14001 standards.

The new CFS will include solar panels, skylight roofing, LED lighting, battery-operated forklifts, water infiltration systems and rainwater management infrastructure.

Kuehne+Nagel said the investment is part of its focus on strengthening logistics infrastructure in high-growth markets and supporting regional and international trade.