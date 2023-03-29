Kuehne+Nagel has been in a trusting partnership with Norwegian technology company ScaleAQ since 2014. Their shared ambition to drive a sustainable future has now resulted in Norway’s first fully traceable biofuel cargo.

Norway is the world’s leading producer of Atlantic salmon and one of the largest seafood exporters in the world. Norwegian aquaculture has developed to become an industry of significant importance in the country.

ScaleAQ is a global technology supplier to the aquaculture industry worldwide, contributing to this success. The company’s commitment to sustainability and the environment reflects in its highly-compliant standards of aquaculture equipment.

As part of ScaleAQ’s goals to identify new sustainable solutions, they are embarking on a new biofuel journey with Kuehne+Nagel to reduce CO2e emissions for all their sea cargo.

Kuehne+Nagel’s biofuel concept has made this next step possible for ScaleAQ by allocating an environmentally and socially corresponding next-generation biofuel made from waste-based feedstock to their cargo.

This Mass-Balance-Concept enables ScaleAQ to instantly avoid CO2e emissions from their entire supply chain. Mass balancing allows the consumption of biofuels on specific vessels and allocates fully traceable CO2e savings to specific cargo volumes. Kuehne+Nagel will work with leading carriers, energy companies, and trading houses to provide ScaleAQ with this concept.

(From left) Truls Øksnevad, Logistic Engineer, ScaleAQ, Lisbeth Jensen, Sales Executive, Kuehne+Nagel Norway, Ståle Sæther, Chief Operations Officer, ScaleAQ, Hanne Digre, Chief Sustainability Officer, ScaleAQ and Arne Faaberg, Managing Director – Kuehne+Nagel Norway

“Sustainability is at the core of what we do. This solution is exciting because it allows ScaleAQ to reduce a total of 960 tons of CO2 *WtW in 2023,” says Hanne Digre, Sustainability Director, ScaleAQ. Well-to-Wake (WtW) is a well-known standard for measuring emissions from consumption; also known as life cycle emissions from the entire value chain. It is the sum of upstream (well-to-tank) and downstream (tank-to-wake) emissions.

“Providing our customers with access to reliable, high-quality low-carbon fuels enabling climate-neutral supply chains is a priority at Kuehne+Nagel”, says Arne Faaberg, National Manager, Kuehne+Nagel Norway.

ScaleAQ is an international company in aquaculture. They provide innovation, technology, and equipment to customers globally. ScaleAQ is proud to employ 900 of the most competent, solid, and innovative brains within aquaculture.

With over 80,000 employees at almost 1,300 locations in close to 100 countries, the Kuehne+Nagel Group is one of the world's leading logistics companies. Its strong market position lies in sea logistics, air logistics, road logistics, and contract logistics, with a clear focus on integrated logistics solutions.