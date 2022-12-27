Leading logistics provider Kuehne+Nagel Group recently announced in a post on LinkedIn that in the winter of 2022, the Kuehne+Nagel Project Logistics team successfully transported the main wind turbine components needed for the pilot phase of the Haru Oni project. It is designed to be the world's first integrated commercial hydrogen plant for producing synthetic climate-neutral fuel from wind and water.

The Haru Oni project explores the future of fuel from wind and water. It is the world's first integrated, commercial, industrial-scale hydrogen plant for making synthetic climate-neutral fuels. Synthetic fuels produced by the plant allow vehicles to be nearly CO2-neutral, offering contributions toward climate protection.

"With transport taking place in February 2022, planning began months in advance to address the inherent challenges of this undertaking. Based on the cargo requirements, our engineering team chose to route the complete ocean transport from origin to destination. Collected from multiple ports in China, the cargo was safely delivered to the port of Punta Arenas in Chile. The discharging operation was supervised by the Project Logistics team in accordance with all Health, Safety, and Environment (HSE) standards. Thanks to cooperation between all stakeholders, operations were executed smoothly and safely from start to finish. Kuehne+Nagel is committed to contributing to reducing carbon footprints for ourselves and our customers. Partnering with Siemens Energy in this sustainable-forward project was a great opportunity to support the efforts of reducing global CO2 emissions in mobility."

Kuehne+Nagel Project Logistics provides services for unique cargo projects that require special handling, chartering of vessels, or heavy-lift services by sea, air, road, or rail with a focus on customers from renewable energy logistics, industrial projects, and marine logistics globally.

The Project Logistics' vertical's scope of work includes engineering services: method statements, lifting, bedding, lashing, and sea fastening design, heavy-lift vessel charter selected to meet the technical characteristics of the cargo and transportation, systematic HSE management with the customer and sub-contractors and loading at origin, ocean voyage, and unloading at the final destination respectively.