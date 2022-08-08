Kuehne+Nagel has secured the equivalent volumes of a waste-based next generation biofuel to save CO2 emissions of 40,000 TEUs.

"In line with the company's zero emissions targets, customers can participate to neutralise the CO2 emissions from their own shipments on any trade or service worldwide," says an official announcement.

The Kuehne+Nagel biofuel concept is based on next generation biofuels according to RED II (EU Renewable Energy Directive (RED II) defines a set of sustainability and greenhouse gas emission criteria that biofluids used in transport must meet) and allocates fully traceable contingents of biofuel to the customers' cargo.



Biofuel is currently the most effective measure to transport goods at zero CO2 emissions in container shipping. "In contrast to fossil fuels, which are an exhaustible resource and release additional CO2 emissions, next generation biofuels are produced from renewable feedstocks only and have a circular carbon lifecycle aimed at re-using waste or biomass."

Kuehne+Nagel guarantees customers 100 per cent avoidance of greenhouse gases (CO2) in sea transport as the biofuel's production emissions and lower density compared to conventional fuels are overcompensated, the announcement added.

"Kuehne+Nagel is committed to saving the emissions of 40,000 TEU through the use of biofuel," says Otto Schacht, Member of the Management Board, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, responsible for sea logistics. "We have secured this as the first of several high-volume options to offer our customers easy access to direct CO2 emissions free transport. We would like to encourage our customers to join us on the path to a zero carbon future."