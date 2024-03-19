The Port of Los Angeles processed 781,434 TEUs in February, a 60 percent increase from February 2023. "It was the seventh consecutive month of year-over-year growth at the nation’s busiest port," says an official release.

Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles says: "Market confidence in our gateway is as strong as it’s ever been. We’ve got the world’s best longshore workforce eager to work with a long-term contract in place. And our current operational data indicates that cargo is flowing efficiently, with additional capacity available.

"With American consumers still spending and economic indicators positive, the Port of Los Angeles is well-positioned as we move into the second quarter."

February 2024 loaded imports landed at 408,764 TEUs, up 64 percent compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 132,755 TEUs, an increase of 61 percent compared to last year. The Port processed 239,916 empty containers, up 54 percent over 2023.

"Two months into 2024, the Port of Los Angeles has handled a total of 1.6 million TEUs, a 35 percent increase over 2023.

Cooling inflation, rising consumer confidence and an on-going effort to recapture market share boosted cargo shipments moving through the Port of Long Beach in February.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 674,723 TEUs last month, up 24 percent from February 2023. Imports were up 29 percent to 329,850 TEUs and exports declined 21 percent to 87,474 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the Port increased 45 percent to 257,400 TEUs.

“Our top-notch customer service and ongoing efforts to attract business back to the West Coast are paying off,” says Mario Cordero, CEO, Port of Long Beach. “We continue to invest in infrastructure projects that will keep us competitive and sustainable for decades to come.”

The Port has moved 1.3 million TEUs during the first two months of 2024, a 21 percent increase from the same period in 2023.