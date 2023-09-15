The Port of Los Angeles moved 828,016 TEUs in August, a three percent increase compared to the same period last year. It was the Port’s first monthly year-over-year increase in 13 months, says an official release.

“August was a very solid month with increases both on the import and export sides of our business,” says Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles. “Overall, global trade has eased this year and we expect that trend to continue in the coming months. Operationally, Los Angeles stands ready with the capacity we’re prepared to scale on demand.”

Seroka also noted that the recent ratification of the six-year contract between the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the Pacific Maritime Association restores stability and confidence to customers as they make decisions on where to ship their cargo.

"With this contract in effect through 2028, you can continue to count on our longshore workers and terminal operators to keep cargo moving through the nation’s busiest port,” says Seroka. “When we are operating on all cylinders like we are right now, there’s no better choice for cargo than the Port of Los Angeles.”

While loaded imports were up seven percent at 433,224 TEUs, loaded exports came in at 124,988 TEUs, an increase of 22 percent compared to 2022. Empty containers totaled 269,804 TEUs, a 10 percent year-over-year decline.

The Port processed 5.6 million TEUs during the first eight months of 2023, 21 percent less than the same period last year.

Port of Long Beach sees cargo lull in August

The Port of Long Beach saw a modest start to the traditional peak shipping season as warehouses remained overstocked and consumers continued to pivot toward travel and other summertime activities, says an official release.

"Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 682,312 TEUs in August, a 15.4 percent decline from August 2022. While imports decreased 15.4 percent to 325,436 TEUs, exports were down 23.1 percent to 93,402 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the Port declined 12.5 percent to 263,474 TEUs."