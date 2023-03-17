The Port of Los Angeles signed memorandum of understandings (MOUs) with the Port of Tokyo and the Port of Yokohama to formally collaborate on sustainability and environmental issues.

"The agreements were signed by Port of Los Angeles officials during the 2023 California Japan Clean Energy Trade Mission, led by California Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis and Dee Dee Myers, Director of California Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development," says a release from the Port of Los Angeles.

Kounalakis says: “The MOUs signed this week between the Port of Los Angeles, the Port of Tokyo, and the Port of Yokohama epitomise the strong relationship between California and Japan and our shared commitment to tackling climate change. California and Japan’s port partnership is a world-leading collaboration and a critical step towards achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions.”

Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles adds: “Global cooperation is critical if we are to make meaningful progress toward a cleaner and more sustainable maritime industry. The Port of Los Angeles is proud of the role it has played in advancing port-related environmental technologies and supply chain decarbonization solutions, but we can do so much more with ports and other international stakeholders working together. I’m thrilled to be in Japan collaborating with our long-time partners at the ports of Tokyo and Yokohama.”