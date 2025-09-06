Lake Victoria is rapidly becoming a key inland cargo corridor in East Africa. Shared by Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania, the lake's expanding role in regional trade highlights ongoing efforts to improve efficiency, reduce emissions, and develop more sustainable transport infrastructure. As road networks strain under increasing freight volumes, inland waterway transport on Lake Victoria is experiencing renewed growth and momentum.

With a surface area of 68,800 square kilometres, Lake Victoria is Africa’s largest lake and the second-largest freshwater body in the world. Its basin extends into Rwanda and Burundi and is fed by rivers such as the Kagera, Katonga, Sio, Yala, Nyando, Sondu Miriu and Mara. The Nile River flows northward from the lake, forming its only outlet. For generations, Lake Victoria has supported fishing, local trade and passenger transport for communities living along its shores. However, the use of this vast water body as a structured cargo corridor has remained limited.

Today, with mounting pressure on regional road infrastructure and a growing need for lower-carbon transport solutions, Lake Victoria is drawing renewed attention as an inland waterway corridor. Inland waterway transport is widely recognised as one of the most energy-efficient ways to move bulk cargo, producing fewer greenhouse gas emissions per tonne-kilometre than road or rail. This makes it an attractive option for East African states seeking to cut costs and emissions as trade volumes rise.

One company aiming to expand the region’s inland waterway capacity is East Africa Marine Transport (EAMT). “EAMT has positioned itself as a pioneer of sustainable, efficient and scheduled waterborne freight transport on Lake Victoria,” says Rodney Seema, Director of EAMT. “By launching M.V. MPUNGU, the first scheduled roll-on roll-off freight vessel on the lake, EAMT provides a reliable alternative to congested and inefficient road transport.” According to Seema, the service reduces journey times from days to hours, cuts carbon emissions, lowers transport costs and improves regional connectivity.

At present, more than 40 million people live within the Lake Victoria Basin. Many of these communities rely on agriculture and fishing to earn a living. Getting goods from farms to urban markets or export hubs usually means long truck journeys on roads that are crowded and prone to delays. Border checks, poor road conditions and rising fuel prices add to the challenges.

By contrast, shipping goods across the lake can be more economical for bulk cargo such as dry commodities, fuel, fertiliser and manufactured goods. EAMT’s M.V. MPUNGU, for instance, is designed to carry up to 21 fully loaded freight vehicles per crossing, which is about 1,000 tonnes of cargo per trip. Typical cargo includes dry bulk goods, manufactured items and perishables such as fresh produce. EAMT currently operates two scheduled sailings per week between Port Bell in Uganda and Mwanza in Tanzania. Seema says the company plans to increase the number of sailings, introduce new routes including possible links to Kenya, and explore the use of alternative fuels to further cut emissions.

Kenya’s Kisumu Port has also re-emerged as an important inland port on Lake Victoria after years of underuse. Once a busy hub for steamers linking Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania, Kisumu Port has been undergoing rehabilitation since 2019. It now handles fuel barges, fertilisers and other general cargo bound for Uganda’s Port Bell and Jinja ports, as well as Mwanza and Bukoba in Tanzania. Fuel barges operating from Kisumu have already reduced heavy tanker traffic on roads, with each barge carrying the equivalent of more than 50 trucks.

"EAMT’s long-term vision includes expanding services, integrating multimodal logistics, and supporting AfCFTA and EAC trade goals."

Rodney Seema, EAMT

Uganda’s government, in cooperation with private operators such as EAMT, is expanding inland port infrastructure at Port Bell and Jinja. These ports feed into the road and rail networks connecting to Kampala and other centres. Coordination with rail operators and port services is key. “EAMT is operated by Grindrod Logistics Africa – Uganda, which is part of Grindrod Limited, a logistics provider with experience in integrated multimodal solutions,” says Seema. This integration allows EAMT to coordinate port services efficiently at Port Bell and Mwanza and offer an end-to-end service from the customer’s facility to the final destination. The goal is to provide seamless transitions between lake, road and rail, which reduces handling times, improves speed and cuts costs.

Tanzania’s Mwanza Port continues to be a central node for regional lake transport. The port has a history of serving domestic markets and links with neighbouring countries. Investments in roll-on roll-off vessels and modern handling equipment are helping Mwanza connect inland production centres with coastal ports such as Dar es Salaam, which links to global shipping lanes.

Despite these developments, there are hurdles to scaling up lake-based shipping. EAMT’s Seema points to limited marine infrastructure, inadequate port facilities and lack of connectivity at certain landing points as main challenges. “Key challenges include high capital investment needs, regulatory and cross-border complexities, road infrastructure bottlenecks and the need for trained local maritime staff,” says Seema. EAMT has started addressing workforce gaps by training Ugandan mariners, including women, to build local skills for the sector.

Trade facilitation will be another factor. Smooth customs procedures and alignment between Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania can help shippers avoid delays. Regional economic blocs such as the EAC and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) have a role in supporting these goals. Seema notes that AfCFTA estimates about 100 vessels will be needed to unlock the full potential of regional water transport, creating significant opportunities for investment.

For the communities around the lake, improved inland shipping promises wider benefits. Better connections to markets can raise incomes for farmers and small businesses. Ports and vessel operations create local jobs and support related industries such as shipbuilding, maintenance and storage.

Lake Victoria has the natural scale to become a backbone of East Africa’s logistics network. By combining modern vessels, upgraded ports, integrated road and rail links and strong environmental safeguards, the region could turn this historic waterway into a reliable trade corridor for the future. If governments and the private sector maintain momentum and address the practical challenges, Lake Victoria could once again serve not only as a vital source of life but as a connector of economies in East Africa.