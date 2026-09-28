Kenya’s Port of Lamu has received the MV Da Yang carrying 2,930 metric tonnes of heavy machinery and construction materials for the planned Ksh 2 trillion Dangote East Africa Refinery project.

The vessel’s arrival comes ahead of the expected groundbreaking ceremony for the refinery, which is planned for next week. The project is set to become the first oil refinery developed in northern Kenya.

The refinery is expected to process crude oil from Lokichar in Turkana County, as well as crude from other parts of East and Southern Africa and beyond. Refined petroleum products will subsequently be supplied to regional markets.

Lamu Port is expected to play a key role in the project by supporting marine operations and handling petroleum tankers, which could further expand the port’s cargo and maritime activities.

Kenya Ports Authority Chief Executive Officer Captain William Ruto welcomed the MV Da Yang and oversaw its berthing before presenting the vessel’s master, Captain Wang Shengli, with a first-call certificate and plaque.

Ruto said, “The arrival of this vessel is very critical and shows the Government’s commitment to ensuring this project succeeds. It will be a game changer for the entire region.”

He also assured shipping lines and customers that the Port of Lamu has the capacity and infrastructure to handle both existing and projected cargo volumes. KPA, he added, remains focused on efficient vessel turnaround, smooth cargo handling and customer-oriented services aligned with international standards.