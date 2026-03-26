Kenya’s Port of Lamu is strengthening its position as an emerging transshipment hub in East Africa, driven by rising vessel traffic and growing cargo throughput.

The latest development came a week ago, with the maiden call of the Grimaldi Lines vessel MV Grande Florida Palermo, which arrived at the port to discharge 3,800 motor vehicle units and assorted spare parts. The call follows closely on the arrival of its sister vessel, MV Grande Auckland, which delivered 469 motor vehicles around two weeks ago.





Officials say the back-to-back vessel calls signal increasing confidence among global shipping operators in the port’s operational capabilities.

Speaking at the port, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Managing Director Capt. William Ruto said the development reflects growing international interest in the facility.

“This is yet another affirmation of the trust global operators are placing in our port,” Ruto said.

He added that vessel traffic is expected to continue rising, particularly among car carrier vessels, with another ship scheduled to arrive next week to discharge an additional 5,000 motor vehicle units.

Rising vessel traffic

Operational data from the Kenya Ports Authority indicates that 74 vessels have called at Lamu Port between January and the present period, highlighting the steady increase in shipping activity at the facility.





The port has also recorded a significant rise in cargo volumes. In 2025, Lamu handled 799,161 metric tonnes of cargo, representing a substantial increase from 74,380 metric tonnes recorded in 2024.

According to KPA, the sharp growth in throughput was largely driven by higher volumes of containerised cargo, as shipping lines expand services through the port.

Expanding regional trade role

The increased vessel activity is expected to strengthen the port’s role in regional trade and logistics, particularly along the Northern Corridor, which connects Kenya with landlocked markets in East and Central Africa.

With more shipping lines introducing services and vessel calls continuing to rise, Lamu Port is positioned to handle significantly higher cargo volumes in the coming years.