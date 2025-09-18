Liebherr and Transnet Port Terminals have signed a 10-year partnership agreement in South Africa that includes a 20-year asset management programme to support port modernisation. The deal covers ship-to-shore (STS) container cranes, rubber-tyred gantry (RTG) cranes, rail-mounted gantry (RMG) cranes and mobile harbour cranes (LHM), with operations beginning at Durban and Cape Town.

Under the agreement, Transnet has placed orders for four STS cranes for the Port of Durban, which are being assembled in South Africa, and 48 RTG cranes for Durban and Cape Town, with deliveries already underway. The programme also includes RMGs for intermodal operations and LHMs to increase handling capacity across terminals.

The 20-year asset management plan provides lifecycle support, including maintenance, repairs and parts management. Liebherr will invest in a Competence and Distribution Centre in Durban that will host the Liebherr Technology Campus and will expand customer service facilities in Cape Town.

Transnet Port Terminals Chief Executive, Jabu Mdaki, said, “Partnering with Liebherr ensures that we have access to cutting-edge crane technology and expert support, enabling us to enhance productivity while reducing operational costs. This partnership agreement is a testament to our commitment to delivering world-class service to our customers and keeping South Africa’s ports at the forefront of global trade.”

Lukas Sturn, General Manager, Liebherr-Africa, said, “Our collaboration with Transnet marks a significant step forward in strengthening port operations in South Africa. With dedicated service hubs and an optimised parts supply, we are well-positioned to support Transnet’s growth and ensure smooth, efficient, and cost-effective operations.”

Declan O’Sullivan, Managing Director, Liebherr Container Cranes, added, “This agreement underscores our commitment to delivering industry-leading crane solutions alongside long-term support for our partners. Through our investments in service infrastructure, local expertise, and lifecycle management, we are ensuring that Transnet benefits from world-class reliability, efficiency, and performance.”