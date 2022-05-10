Tel Aviv, Israel-based Loginno is introducing an evaluation kit for smart containers for shipping companies to experience smart container functionalities. "The evaluation kit will include a flexible number of AGAM container brains, and Loginno's critically acclaimed shipper-ready On-Schedule Monitoring software, allowing shipping companies to bring on their shippers of choice to the evaluation process," according to an official statement. The 10-year lifetime AGAM container brain, designed with both liners and shippers in mind, is currently the most fully-featured smart container conversion device with unique features like a container-vent retrofit, 6-sided intrusion detection, two-minute permanent installation, and compatibility with future technologies like Loginno's SOLAS VGM on-container weighing, the statement said.





"We are excited at the opportunity to assist more shipping companies in embracing Contopia," says Shachar Tal and Amit Aflalo, Co-Founders, Loginno. "Even though we have learned much so far, new ideas and business models are popping up every month in this truly digital economy. We are eager to share what we have learned with any shipping company that so desires. All it takes are a few clicks to start the process."

