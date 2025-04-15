The Port of Los Angeles processed 778,406 TEUs in March, 4.7 percent more than last year.

The Port ended the first quarter handling 2,504,049 TEUs, 5.2 percent ahead of last year’s strong pace, says an official release.

"Our volume remained strong throughout the first quarter, and we’ve now seen year-over year growth in 18 of the last 20 months," says Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles. "The start of the second quarter looks encouraging as importers begin to plan for spring and summer fashion, as well as back to school.

"However, with tariffs and counter tariffs dominating the news, I expect we’ll see cargo decline in the second half of the year at least 10 percent compared to 2024. That’s because many importers have already brought their goods in early, and as prices begin to rise, consumers will think twice about many purchases."

March loaded imports came in at 385,531 TEUs, 1.6 percent higher compared to the previous year. Loaded exports landed at 122,975 TEUs, a 15 percent drop from 2024. The Port processed 269,900 empty containers, 23 percent more than last year, the release added.

Long Beach reports best first quarter

Dockworkers and terminal operators at the Port of Long Beach moved 817,457 TEUs in March, up 25 percent from March 2024.

Imports grew 25.8 percent to 380,562 TEUs and exports decreased marginally to 104,063 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the Port rose 35% to 332,832 TEUs. March also marked the Port’s 10th consecutive monthly year-over-year cargo increase, says an official release.

The Port moved 2,535,575 TEUs during the first quarter of 2025, a 26.6 percent increase from the same period in 2024.

"We are leading the way as the nation’s busiest port by ensuring the fastest, most efficient delivery of cargo from our docks to anywhere in the United States," says Mario Cordero, CEO, Port of Long Beach. "Our investments in state-of-the art, modern facilities allow us to move record amounts of cargo with maximum efficiency as we continue to deliver the highest standard of customer service."

In 2024, the Port of Long Beach was America’s second-busiest seaport with 9.6 million TEUs processed with the Port of Los Angeles at No. 1 with 10.3 million TEUs, the release added.