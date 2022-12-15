Los Angeles, Long Beach ports see lower volumes in Nov
Container movement down 7% year-to-date at Los Angeles compared to 2021, down marginally at Long Beach
Cargo volume remained soft at the Port of Los Angeles in November as the port handled 639,344 TEUs, a 21 percent decline from November 2021.
"Overall, the port has handled 7 percent less cargo in the first 11 months of 2022 compared to last year's all-time record," says an official release.
"Imports into the United States have begun to level off in addition to cargo that has shifted away from West Coast ports due to protracted labour negotiations," says Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles. "In the months ahead, we're going to have to work harder and smarter to earn cargo back. Every ship, every train, every truck needs to be handled with the top-level service our customers expect and deserve."
While imports reached 307,080 TEUs, down 24 percent compared to the previous year, exports came in at 90,116 TEUs, an increase of 9 percent compared to November 2021. Empty containers landed at 242,148 TEUs, a 26 percent year-over-year decline.
Long Beach Port volume down 21% in Nov
Trade moving through the Port of Long Beach softened in November amid reduced orders from retailers, full warehouses, vessel transfers between the San Pedro Bay ports and goods shifted toward seaports along the East and Gulf coasts.
"Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 588,742 TEUs last month, down 21 percent from November 2021. Imports slid 28.4 percent to 259,442 TEUs while exports increased 13.8 percent to 124,988 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the Port decreased 25.2 percent to 204,313 TEUs," says an official release.
Mario Cordero, Executive Director, Port of Long Beach says: "While some import volume has shifted to other gateways, we are confident that a good portion of it will return to the San Pedro Bay. As we move toward normalisation of the supply chain, it's time to refocus our efforts on engaging in sustainable and transformative operations that will secure our place as a leader in trans-Pacific trade."
Long-dwelling containers at the San Pedro Bay port complex have been reduced by more than 90 percent since the end of October 2021, when the Port of Long Beach and the Port of Los Angeles initiated a Congestion Dwell Fee, the release said.
The Port of Long Beach moved 8.6 million TEUs during the first 11 months of 2022, down 0.5% from the same period in 2021, which was the Port's strongest year on record.