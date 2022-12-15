Cargo volume remained soft at the Port of Los Angeles in November as the port handled 639,344 TEUs, a 21 percent decline from November 2021.

"Overall, the port has handled 7 percent less cargo in the first 11 months of 2022 compared to last year's all-time record," says an official release.

"Imports into the United States have begun to level off in addition to cargo that has shifted away from West Coast ports due to protracted labour negotiations," says Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles. "In the months ahead, we're going to have to work harder and smarter to earn cargo back. Every ship, every train, every truck needs to be handled with the top-level service our customers expect and deserve."

While imports reached 307,080 TEUs, down 24 percent compared to the previous year, exports came in at 90,116 TEUs, an increase of 9 percent compared to November 2021. Empty containers landed at 242,148 TEUs, a 26 percent year-over-year decline.

Long Beach Port volume down 21% in Nov

Trade moving through the Port of Long Beach softened in November amid reduced orders from retailers, full warehouses, vessel transfers between the San Pedro Bay ports and goods shifted toward seaports along the East and Gulf coasts.