The Port of Los Angeles handled 743,417 container units in March, a 19 percent increase over the previous year.

It was the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year growth at the port, says an official release. "For the first quarter ending March 31, local dockworkers moved 2,380,503 TEUs across Los Angeles marine terminals - nearly 30 percent more than 2023. It was among the port’s best first quarter starts, behind only the pandemic import surge in 2021 and 2022."

Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles says: “Moving into April and the second quarter, I expect robust cargo flow to continue here. A strong job market and continued consumer spending, along with our ability to handle additional volume, will help drive cargo to Los Angeles in the coming months.”

March 2024 loaded imports landed at 379,542 TEUs, up 19 percent compared to the previous year. Loaded exports came in at 144,718 TEUs, an increase of 47 percent compared to last year. "It was the port’s best export month since January 2020, and marked 10 consecutive months of year-over-year export gains."

The port processed 219,158 empty containers, up seven percent over 2023.

Port of Long Beach Q1 volume up 16%

The Port of Long Beach handled 2,002,820 TEUs during the first quarter of 2024, up 16.4 percent from the same period in 2023.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 654,082 TEUs in March, an 8.3 percent increase from last year. Imports increased 8.4 percent to 302,521 TEUs and exports were down 21.3 percent to 105,099 TEUs. Empty containers moving through the port jumped 28.9 percent to 246,464 TEUs.

“Consumer demand remains strong and continues to drive cargo through this vital gateway for trans-Pacific trade,” says Mario Cordero, CEO, Port of Long Beach. “We will continue to build the infrastructure that will allow us to grow our trade strategically and sustainably.”