The Port of Los Angeles reported a 7 percent decline in containers handled at 9.9 million TEUs for the year ended December 2022 compared to 10.7 million TEUs in 2021.

The largest decline was seen in September 2022 when total containers handled came in at 709,873 TEUs - down 25 percent. The maximum gain was in February at 7% - 857,764 units.

“Over the past few years, as we’ve risen to each and every challenge, we have become a stronger, more resilient port,” says Gene Seroka, Executive Director, Port of Los Angeles. “The capabilities that we developed during that time have positioned us well to grow our market share, fulfil our commitment to create jobs and build a better quality of life for our communities.”

While announcing the numbers, Seroka said the 2022 volumes were the second highest in the Port’s 115-year history. "The achievement marks the 23rd consecutive year the Port of Los Angeles has been ranked the busiest container port in the nation."

Priorities for 2023, Seroka says, includes focus on economic growth and job creation, improving the quality of life for surrounding Port communities and furthering sustainable, zero-emission business operations.

Long Beach 2022 volume down 3%

The Port of Long Beach marked its second-busiest year on record by moving 9.13 million TEUs in 2022, down 2.7 percent from 2021, which remains the port’s most active year in its 112-year history.