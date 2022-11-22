Danish carrier Maersk has added Khazaen Dry port (KDP), part of Asyad Group, to its port of call offering business transportation, container terminal and reefer container services.

"KDP enjoys a strategic location closer to Maersk's customers' manufacturing hubs around Muscat and the gateway it opens to global markets. By adding KDP to the network of ports and offering land freight and value-added solutions to and from KDP, Maersk is implementing time-and cost-efficient solutions for its customers," says a statement from Maersk.

Mads Skov-Hansen, Head of Ocean Customer Logistics, Maersk, West & Central Asia, says: "At Maersk, our ambition is to connect and simplify our customers' supply chains by providing them integrated logistics services across land, sea and air networks. Our customers can swiftly move their goods worldwide through our network that spans over 130 countries on more than 730 of our vessels.

"Oman has been a key logistics destination for Maersk, especially when it comes to the accessibility to global markets. We have worked closely with Asyad Group over the years to foster our relationship to offer best-in-class integrated logistics solutions supporting Oman 2040 Growth Vision. We are happy now to add Khazaen Dry Port to our network and work even more closely with Asyad in the coming years to continue developing our logistics investments supporting Oman's growth ambitions."

Juma Al Maskari, Executive Director, KDP adds: "By integrating KDP within Maersk's network, we are able to improve international market accessibility, facilitate trade and increase the flow of products and services to and from Oman at the touch of a button. We are home to more than 80 local and global companies with an annual capacity of 50,000 TEU. This integration with a powerful global network facilitates business and trade for the private sector, providing them with operational efficiencies and cost optimisation by simply leveraging Maersk's global routes to best suit their supply chains."

KDP is strategically located within easy reach of the economies in the region with proximity to the Saudi-Oman border, UAE-Oman border, the Port of Sohar, the Port of Salalah, and the Port of Suwaiq. "It is purposely designed and built over an area of 100,000 m2, and is a one-stop shop for custom clearance, inspection and handling and storage of containers, and cargo movement at Muscat's doorstep. "

KDP has leveraged its unique value proposition in Khazaen Economic City to attract major corporations and global players to invest in Oman, the release added.