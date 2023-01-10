Danish carrier Maersk announced a new organisational structure and a new executive leadership team w.e.f February 1, 2023 and follow the appointment of Vincent Clerc as CEO of Maersk effective January 1, 2023.

The new organisational structure is shaped around 15 roles and areas of responsibility, says an official release.

"The executive leadership team will jointly own the execution of Maersk’s integrator strategy and is composed to create strong alignment across the enterprise as well as clear ownership and accountability for key aspects of the next phase of Maersk’s strategy."

Clerc says: "The business has executed well during the past years, and we have a highly engaged and competent global team ready for the next miles of our transformation. We face a challenging global economic outlook, a softening market and at the same time our customers are looking to radically improve their supply chains to make them more resilient and agile. This creates urgent needs as well as unique opportunities. To navigate through and beyond this environment, we will intensify our focus on cost discipline and service quality while increasing customer centricity, and decision power in the front line. Hence, I am very pleased to announce our new executive leadership team. This team includes leaders with a long tenure within Maersk, and leaders with experience from outside the company, bringing increased diversity of thought, age, gender and nationality. Together with the team, I look very much forward to continuing our strong momentum into the next phase of our strategy and I am excited to get to work in the new structure and together with all Maersk colleagues accelerate our business transformation."

The team includes Aymeric Chandavoine, President, Europe Region; Caroline Pontoppidan, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer & General Counsel; Ditlev Blicher, President, Asia Pacific Region; Henriette H. Thygesen, Chief Delivery Officer; Johan Sigsgaard, Chief Product Officer – Ocean; Karsten Kildahl, Chief Commercial Officer & Latin America, Africa, and West-Central Asia; Katharina Poehlmann, Head of Strategy; Keith Svendsen, Chief Executive Officer, APM Terminals; Narin Phol, President, North America Region; Navneet Kapoor, Chief Technology & Information Officer; Patrick Jany, Chief Financial Officer; Rabab Boulos, Chief Infrastructure Officer; Rotem Hershko, Chief Product Officer – Logistics & Services; Silvia Ding, Head of Transformation and Susana Elvira Meire, Chief People Officer.