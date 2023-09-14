A.P. Moller Holding (APMH) and its shipping subsidiary Maersk formed a new company - C2X - to produce green methanol with an expected annual output of over three million tonnes by 2030. C2X is working on large-scale green methanol projects near the Suez Canal in Egypt and the port of Huelva in Spain as well as in several other locations, says an official release. The first green methanol-fuelled container ship, owned by Maersk, sailed from South Korea in July, and is anchored near its HQ in Copenhagen...waiting to be named later today.

Maersk's first methanol-powered ship anchored in Copenhagen...waiting to be named

“There is a pressing environmental requirement to scale the production of green methanol," says Robert M. Uggla, CEO, A.P. Moller Holding. "C2X was founded to enable the energy transition in several hard to abate industries including plastics, glues, textiles and fuels. I am delighted to see the talented team, who has joined C2X, and the strong interest from partners and prospective customers to support the venture’s important purpose and development.



C2X is majority owned by A.P. Moller Holding with Maersk as a 20 percent shareholder, the release added.





"Replacing the existing use of fossil methanol with green methanol, and also meeting the growing demand from the use of green methanol as a fuel, requires a step change in the global production capacity of non-fossil methanol. Towards 2050, the annual demand for methanol could triple to some 300 million tonnes with the majority being green methanol. C2X is addressing this challenge through investments in large-scale green methanol production facilities and aims to support a variety of customers in the chemicals and shipping sectors who need green methanol to deliver their own green-house gas emission reduction targets." Morten Bo Christiansen, Head of Energy Transition, Maersk says: “We’ve already moved well past the chicken or the egg discussion on green fuels and green vessels – now it’s a supply challenge that is growing at an exponential rate. Less than two years ago, there was only one methanol-capable container vessel on order. Today, there are more than 120 methanol-capable vessels on order (including retrofits) from five major container carriers. Innovative companies like C2X are going to play an incredibly important role in ramping up green fuel production in the coming years - at pace and at scale. It is great to see A.P. Moller Holding and Maersk making such meaningful investments."