A.P. Moller - Maersk has appointed Roberta Duarte as Chief People Officer, with effect from 1 November 2026. Duarte, who previously spent 10 years with Maersk, will rejoin the company’s Executive Leadership Team in the new role.

Roberta Duarte, a Brazilian national, previously spent a decade at Maersk from 2014 to 2024, holding senior People leadership positions across Asia Pacific, Latin America and the company’s Ocean & Logistics business.

She joins Maersk from Werfen, where she currently serves as Chief People Officer. Earlier in her career, Duarte held various roles at Citibank across Latin America and North America.

Duarte’s appointment follows Maersk’s announcement in August that Susana Elvira, the company’s current Chief People Officer, would pursue opportunities outside the organisation after 24 years with Maersk.

Roberta Duarte said, “I am truly honoured to return to Maersk. It is a company that feels like home to me – both because its values resonate strongly with my own and because of the many relationships I built during my years with Maersk.”