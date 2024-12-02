Maersk has signed agreements with three yards for a total of 20 container vessels equipped with dual-fuel engines.

"Combined, the vessels have a capacity of 300,000 TEU. With these orders, Maersk concludes the intended owned newbuilding orders announced in the August 2024 update of the fleet renewal plan," says an official release.

Anda Cristescu, Head of Chartering & Newbuilding, Maersk says: "We are pleased to have signed agreements for 20 vessels and thereby completed the acquisition of 300,000 TEU capacity as announced in August. These orders are a part of our ongoing fleet renewal programme and in line with our commitment to decarbonisation, as all the vessels will have dual-fuel engines with the intent to operate them on lower emissions fuel."

All 20 ships will be equipped with liquified gas dual-fuel propulsion systems and vary in size from 9,000 to 17,000 TEU, the release added.

"Due to their different sizes, the vessels will be able to fill many roles and functions within our future network and give us a lot of deployment flexibility when they are ready to enter our fleet. Once phased in, they will replace existing capacity in our fleet," adds Cristescu.

The first vessel will be delivered in 2028, and the last delivery will take place in 2030, the release added.